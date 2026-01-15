Beneath the Turning Sky, a permanent exhibition at MAP Bengaluru unfurls this week…

Do tell us about the underlying theme that brings Beneath the Turning Sky together?

Beneath the Turning Sky traces how humans have imagined, mapped, and lived with the cosmos — from ideas of creation, making sense of the world to wonder, curiosity and conquest, consumption, ecological loss, and the urgent need for recalibration and harmony. There are many more layers, but primarily these become the entry points.

Who are some of the artists that we can look forward to in the exhibit?

The exhibition brings together artists across time and geographies, including Jangarh Singh Shyam, Jivya Soma Mashe, Jitish Kallat and Meera Mukherjee alongside many other regional practitioners, historic textiles, manuscripts and sculptures.