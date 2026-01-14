What to know as Louvre tickets are becoming 45 percent more expensive for many

Long lines beneath I.M. Pei’s glass pyramid have become as much a part of the Louvre experience as the Mona Lisa itself.

Louvre tickets to get more expensive

Now, the world’s most visited museum is putting a higher price on that pilgrimage as it scrambles to fund renovations and security after strikes, overcrowding and October’s French Crown Jewels heist. The Louvre was closed yet again Monday because of a staff walkout.

On Wednesday, the Paris landmark is introducing a two-tier ticketing system that raises admission for most non-Europeans to 32 euros ($37), up from 22 euros ($26) — a 45 percent hike overnight.

The change affects tourists from most non-European Union countries, including from the US, where visitors typically make up the Louvre’s largest share of foreigners.

French labour unions have pushed back, saying it undermines the museum’s universal mission.

Some still eligible for free admission

Under the new structure, visitors who are neither citizens nor residents of European Union countries or Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway will pay the higher rate, the Louvre says.

The museum over the years has been strained by heavy visitor numbers, aging infrastructure, periodic strikes and the rising costs of security and maintenance. Such challenges are common for France’s biggest museums.

France’s CGT Culture union has denounced the differentiated pricing, arguing it turns access to culture into a “commercial product” and creates unequal access to national heritage.

The Louvre notes that some categories remain eligible for free admission, including visitors under 18 and some younger residents of European countries.

The last price hike was in January 2024 when the standard entry fee increased from 17 euros to 22.