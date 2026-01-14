Japanese and South Korean leaders jam to K-pop hits at a summit

The Japanese and South Korean leaders agreed to deepen cooperation between their countries before they let loose with their own surprise cultural exchange in a surprise jam session drumming to K-pop hits.

Japanese and South Korean leaders celebrate K-pop

The musical performance between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung followed Tuesday's summit in Japan's ancient capital of Nara, also Takaichi's hometown.

Wearing personalised athletic jackets, they sat side by side and drummed to hits such as BTS' Dynamite and Kpop Demon Hunters' Golden in a short video posted by Takaichi's office Wednesday.

The jam session was a surprise by Takaichi, a heavy metal fan and an avid drummer in her college days.