Squid Game creator’s new Netflix series The Dealer to star Jung So-min

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is producing a new Netflix series The Dealer, which will feature Alchemy of Souls star Jung So-min as a casino dealer.

The streamer confirmed the production of the show and unveiled the lead cast on Tuesday. The show also features Lee Soo-hyuk of Doom at Your Service fame, Family Matters star Ryoo Seung-bum and Ryu Kyung-soo of Our Unwritten Souls fame. In the crime drama series, the Love Next Door star plays Jung Geonhwa, an exceptionally adept and seasoned dealer who has lived a life far removed from the vices of the casino floor. Geonhwa finds her life upended when a housing scam derails her newlywed plans. Forced into the underworld she's avoided, she unleashes the full extent of her powers to the test, as per the official logline.