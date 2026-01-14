Apeksha Niranjan revives the forgotten stories of Polish-Indian history through Bharatanatyam

The presentation includes an audiovisual segment where the duo reflects on how this history of hospitality resonates in contemporary Poland. According to the organisers, the project aims to create “cultural bridges by creating memories of extraordinary acts of kindness,” while encouraging audiences to reflect on how humanity responds to crises today. The project draws a direct parallel between the shelter provided by India in the 1940s and Poland’s recent response to the war in Ukraine, highlighting empathy and solidarity as “two of the most enduring human qualities.”

The artistic highlight is a solo Bharatanatyam performance by Apeksha. In a rare fusion of traditions, she reinterprets the Warsaw Mermaid legend and performs a choreographic homage to the Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Skłodowska-Curie. These pieces explore the surprising parallels between Polish mythology and Indian spiritual traditions.

As the project mission states, this celebration unites history, memory and art in a way that makes us see how far-reaching and powerful love can be. Following its initial showcase, the Poland Meets India tour is scheduled to travel to several other cities across the country.

On January 30, 6.30 pm onwards. At Marathi Sahitya Mandir, Sector 6, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.