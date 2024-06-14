Apeksha Niranjan opens about her latest Bharatanatyam presentation, ‘Nayanam’

A

At the Indian Habitat Centre, I will be performing Nayanam, a piece where the eyes take centre stage, expressing emotions and telling the story. Nayanam, which translates to "eyes" in Sanskrit, is a thematic exploration of the diverse emotions and expressions conveyed through the eyes.

In my performance, I highlight the importance of the eyes as windows to the soul, showing their ability to define beauty, communicate feelings, and enhance storytelling in dance. In Bharatanatyam, the eyes are crucial, serving as a powerful means of expression that transcends language, race, and culture. Through Nayanam, I will illustrate how the eyes act as a bridge for communication, conveying a range of emotions from joy and love to sadness and longing.

Speaking about the inspiration behind Nayanam, I said, "Eyes are more than just organs of sight; they are gateways to our deepest emotions. They have the power to captivate, to express the unspoken, and to immerse the audience in the heart of the narrative."