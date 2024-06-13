Indian classical dance to take centre stage at Mumbai's NCPA

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is hosting an evening of graceful exploration of Indian classical dance. This serene evening is going to unfold at The Experimental Theatre, presenting two exquisite performances.
The renowned dancer Deepti Omchery Bhalla is set to grace the stage with a presentation of Laasya, the flowing enchantment of Mohiniattam. Imagine graceful movements, like gentle waves caressing the shore, interwoven with expressive hand gestures and subtle emotions conveyed through the dancer's eyes.
That's Mohiniattam — meaning 'dance of the enchantress', a beautiful dance from Kerala, India. This elegant dance form embodies Laasya, the essence of femininity.
You can experience the elegance of Deepti Omchery Bhalla as she interprets Mohiniyattam. Each movement unfolds a timeless narrative, inviting you to be swept away by its grace.
Sapta Chakra Divya Urjaa presents a captivating exploration of the seven chakras, the energy centers within us, as seen through the lens of the epic Mahabharata.
This mesmerizing performance by Uma Rele, the Principal of Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya, is paving the way for dance education and the Nalanda Troupe weaves together Bharatanatyam, Mohiniattam, Kathak, and Odissi dance styles, creating a visually stunning tapestry.
The performance is going to delve into the characters of the Mahabharata, each embodying a specific chakra:
● Muladhara (Root Chakra): Experience Arjuna's pre-battle trepidation, reflecting the fear associated with this chakra.
● Swadhisthana (Sacral Chakra): Kunti's guilt over Karna's birth exemplifies the second chakra's connection to guilt.
● Manipura (Solar Plexus Chakra): Witness the imbalance leading to shame, portrayed through Draupadi's humiliation.
● Anahata (Heart Chakra): The grief of losing Abhimanyu poignantly illustrates the fourth chakra.
● Vishuddha (Throat Chakra): Lies, embodied in Amba's deception, resonate with the fifth chakra's energy.
● Ajna (Third Eye Chakra): Draupadi's rejection of Indraprastha reflects the illusion associated with the sixth chakra.
● Sahasrara (Crown Chakra): Witness Gandhari's attachment manifested in her curse, underlining the importance of balanced chakras.
This program offers a unique way to connect with the profound wisdom of the chakras and the timeless narrative of the Mahabharata.
14th June 2024 (Friday) | 6:30 pm onwards | Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point
Cost: INR 200 onwards | Available online.