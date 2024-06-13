Indian classical dance to take centre stage at Mumbai's NCPA

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is hosting an evening of graceful exploration of Indian classical dance. This serene evening is going to unfold at The Experimental Theatre, presenting two exquisite performances.

The renowned dancer Deepti Omchery Bhalla is set to grace the stage with a presentation of Laasya, the flowing enchantment of Mohiniattam. Imagine graceful movements, like gentle waves caressing the shore, interwoven with expressive hand gestures and subtle emotions conveyed through the dancer's eyes.

That's Mohiniattam — meaning 'dance of the enchantress', a beautiful dance from Kerala, India. This elegant dance form embodies Laasya, the essence of femininity.

You can experience the elegance of Deepti Omchery Bhalla as she interprets Mohiniyattam. Each movement unfolds a timeless narrative, inviting you to be swept away by its grace.

Sapta Chakra Divya Urjaa presents a captivating exploration of the seven chakras, the energy centers within us, as seen through the lens of the epic Mahabharata.

This mesmerizing performance by Uma Rele, the Principal of Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya, is paving the way for dance education and the Nalanda Troupe weaves together Bharatanatyam, Mohiniattam, Kathak, and Odissi dance styles, creating a visually stunning tapestry.