For co-curator Preethi Bali, the festival addresses the limited opportunities available to dancers developing original productions. “There are so many dancers who are developing original productions in their own spaces, but their work doesn’t always find an opportunity to reach audiences,” she says.

INR 500. November 21, 6 pm onwards. At Medai - The Stage Chennai, Alwarpet.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com