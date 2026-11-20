What happens when a kattaikkuttu performer reimagines aMahabharata heroine through her own experiences? What does a Bharatanatyam choreographer find in the landscapes of ancient Tamil literature that speaks to the uncertainties of contemporary life? These are among the questions at the heart of Intersections: Edition 1, a new performance platform presented by Sparsha Arts Foundation, this Saturday. The inaugural edition brings together two original productions, followed by a Q&A with the performers, inviting audiences to engage with the ideas and creative decisions behind their work. We speak to the performers and curators about the thinking behind the showcase and what audiences can expect.
The first presentation, Alli Thilagam, is a solo kattaikkuttu performance by Thilagavathi Palani, one of the women challenging the male-dominated conventions of this traditional Tamil theatre form. Inspired by Queen Alli of the Mahabharata, who rules her kingdom with an army of women, the production draws on the parallels between the heroine’s independence and Thilagavathi’s own life. “I am the eldest of five sisters. I’ve had to stand on my own feet, support my sisters and help other women around me,” she shares. The connection led her to bring her own experiences into Alli’s story. In the 45-minute production, she plays both Alli and Thilaga, changing costumes on stage. She has also reworked the visual conventions of kattaikkuttu, incorporating ornaments traditionally worn by male characters, including crowns and chest ornaments, to give Alli a more powerful presence.
The second performance, Echoes of Thinai, is an original Bharatanatyam choreography by Vijay Kumar S. Drawing on the five landscapes of Tamil Sangam literature, the production explores the emotional states associated with forests, mountains, seashores, fertile plains and arid lands. Vijay connects these literary landscapes with personal experiences, mythology and contemporary environmental concerns. One of his more unexpected references is the viral nihilist penguin, seen walking away from its group. He uses the image as a starting point to talk about the uncertainty of finding one’s own direction in life, while also drawing attention to the erosion of natural landscapes through human pursuits. “I’m exploring how the moods and emotions associated with these spaces echo through our own experiences in life,” he says.
Vidhya Subramanian, founder of Sparsha Arts Foundation, reflects on the organisation’s belief in connections between artistic disciplines. “Historically, these art forms spoke to each other. They exchanged ideas and remained interconnected,” she says. Through Intersections, she hopes to revive these exchanges and encourage audiences to approach unfamiliar work.
For co-curator Preethi Bali, the festival addresses the limited opportunities available to dancers developing original productions. “There are so many dancers who are developing original productions in their own spaces, but their work doesn’t always find an opportunity to reach audiences,” she says.
INR 500. November 21, 6 pm onwards. At Medai - The Stage Chennai, Alwarpet.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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