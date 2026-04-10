The trustees of Sankalp Nritya Nirantara share their vision for ‘Kalamrutha 2026’

As it marks its fourth year, Kalamrutha, the annual dance festival by Sankalp Nritya Nirantara, returns to Bengaluru with a thoughtfully curated evening of bharatanatyam. The festival brings together established artistes, emerging voices and an original production by Team Sankalp, continuing its focus on presenting classical dance as both rigorous practice and evolving expression.

Ahead of the festival, we spoke to the trustees — Karthik Gowda HG (president), Rashmi M Hegde (manager), Sindhu Sathyanarayan (treasurer) and Arathi Nair (secretary) — to understand how Kalamrutha has grown into a distinct platform within the city’s classical arts calendar.

“Kalamrutha was envisioned as a space to bring together serious practitioners and thoughtful presentations,” Karthik tells us. “It was important for us to move beyond just putting together performances and instead create an experience where both artistes and rasikas can engage more meaningfully,” he explains.