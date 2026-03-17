Shovana Narayan's dance drama Kadambari returns to Delhi after 11 years

The character arc

Narayan who is playing Kadambari, says that chronic depression, a sense of abandonment and emotional seclusion had gripped Kadambari. She was “not just a muse but an artist with an unfathomable void”. Married at a young age to Jyotirindranath Tagore, she was the sister-in-law of Rabindranath; the two became friends as they were close in age. After the death of Rabindranath’s mother, Kadambari had become a quiet source of care and support, a keen literary confidante, offering candid feedback on his early writings. The two even gave each other nicknames — he called her "Hecate", and he was her "Bhanu".



But in the wider household she was a marginalised figure. She was labelled "barren" for being unable to conceive and also blamed for the accidental death of her niece. The discovery of a love letter among her husband’s belongings, his frequent absences, and finally Rabindranath’s marriage pushed her to breaking point, eventually leading to her suicide. She was just 25. Incorporating all this into the character on stage took rigorous work, says Narayan.



According to Dhiraj Singh, who is playing Rabindranath, the play, “is more about his (Rabindranath’s) vulnerabilities, his awakening into the world of ideas and relationships, power dynamics and, of course, love, so in that sense it is going into areas not explored much, especially in classical dance that tends to be more traditional narratives”.



Singh said he had been “following Gurudev’s footsteps in my own small way ... .I write, act, paint, make films, and now work as an educator trying to explore new ways of looking at learning in the midst of the massive technological shifts of our time. Perhaps that is why Shovana ji felt I was right for the role.”



There was no formal audition or interview, he recalls—not even a costume trial. “She met me after a performance where I was in the audience and simply said, 'I have found my Rabi.'” As the rehearsals winded down and the group sat in a semicircle still singing the Tagore song merged with a tarana—a fragile space where art can breathe was taking shape. Narayan’s attempt to revisit a deeply human story that shaped one of India’s greatest literary minds was sharpening its form behind closed curtains through movement, music and memory.

This article is written by Srestha Sarkar