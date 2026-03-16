This debut exhibition in Calcutta, Trace, is all about passing down the tradition of threadwork

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Within craft traditions, innovation has always been present. In Trace, this understanding forms the foundation of how the exhibition bridges ancient processes with contemporary responses.

In the body of the work titled Flowers in the Night, the works are woven on Saori looms, the panels draw on herringbone, basket weave, and chevron, among the earliest systems through which fibre was organised into meaning. Using hand-dyed cotton, linen and jute, these structures trace a continuum from early loom technologies to contemporary practice.

Similarly, the large triptych Trace (III-V), combines thread and bead as the surfaces emerge through gradual layering, often reaching twelve layers of depth, similar to how traces are built in time, retaining a stone-material quality of landscape, yet embodying the suppleness of thread. The immersive installation Dwelling, inspired by deconstructed bhunga forms from Kutch were traditionally sites of communal exchange, these structures are re-imagined within the gallery space as environments of gathering and reflection, foregrounding women’s shared labour and solidarity within weaving communities.

The bridge, therefore, is built through practice itself, through a pedagogy that is women-centred yet collectively held and through recognition that knowledge systems embedded within craft are sophisticated frameworks of design and philosophy.