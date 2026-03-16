Yayoi Kusama’s immersive worlds headline Museum Ludwig’s anniversary showcase

To mark its 50th anniversary, Museum Ludwig in Cologne has opened an expansive retrospective dedicated to Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama. Running until 2 August, the exhibition brings together more than 300 works that chart the evolution of Kusama’s practice across more than eight decades.

Polka dotted universe by artist Yayoi Kusama marks the 50th anniversary of Museum Ludwig in Cologne

The exhibition begins with early material from the mid-1930s, when Kusama was still a child, and continues through to a newly commissioned Infinity Mirror Room created especially for the show. Spread across multiple gallery spaces, the retrospective offers a sweeping look at the artist’s signature visual language — vivid colours, organic forms and her instantly recognisable polka dots.

Among the first works visitors encounter is Pumpkin (2009), a large sculpture placed at the museum’s entrance. The piece, made from fibre-reinforced plastic and polyurethane paint, is one of Kusama’s most widely recognised motifs and has become emblematic of her playful yet meditative approach to form and repetition.

Elsewhere in the exhibition, viewers encounter immersive installations that blur the boundaries between sculpture, architecture and experience. One of the standout works is The Universe as Seen from the Stairway to Heaven, an installation constructed from mirrors, glass and acrylic sheets. The reflective surfaces multiply the viewer’s image and surroundings, creating a seemingly endless spatial illusion — a hallmark of Kusama’s celebrated mirror rooms.

The exhibition also includes selections from Kusama’s long-running painting series My Eternal Soul (2009–2021). The colourful patchwork-like canvases combine abstract shapes, expressive brushwork and symbolic motifs, offering insight into the artist’s continuing experimentation well into her later years.