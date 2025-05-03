Indian artists explore complex truths in art showcased in this Mumbai exhibit
Art and art education finds an interesting home in Immerse 4.0, an engaging and ongoing artistic showcase. Drawing together 11 emerging artists from across India, this showcase recently rolled out its fourth edition. Sachh Kahe Toh – To Tell the Truth is the overarching theme for this year and discussing the same and more is co-creator of Immerse, Siddharth Somaiya. He opens up about what the different perceptions of truth are, as interpreted by the featured artistes in the exhibitions and more.
Exploring the theme of the exhibition and trends in art education in India
The theme Sachh Kahe Toh– To Tell the Truth is quite open-ended. Were there any specific nuances or interpretations of 'truth' that you particularly encouraged or found fascinating among the artists?
The beauty of this edition of Immerse lies precisely in how we did not prescribe a singular interpretation of truth. Instead, we encouraged the artists to lean into it’s complexity or greyness. Some explored truth as a deeply personal negotiation, an internal reckoning with memory, identity, and history. Others tackled collective truths, social narratives, political narratives, or environmental shifts. What I found most fascinating was how many of the works acknowledged that truth is often partial, plural, and, at times, inaccessible. Our artists bravely embraced doubt, contradiction, and complexity in a world increasingly desperate for certainty. That spirit, of truth as something that must be interrogated, not assume, is at the heart of Immerse 4.0.
You mentioned Immerse aims to be a platform for underrepresented voices. Could you highlight one artist whose journey or work particularly embodies this aspect of the programme?
One of our Fellows this year, Himanshu, truly embodies the spirit of Immerse. Hailing from the Kudmi community, an agrarian indigenous group from Jharkhand, his curatorial vision thoughtfully brings forward stories of resilience, belonging, and cultural continuity. Through his practice, Himanshu advocates for greater visibility of indigenous histories and traditions, encouraging a more expansive understanding of identity and heritage. His work reminds us that art can act as a bridge, inviting reflection, dialogue, and recognition across diverse narratives. Himanshu’s contribution to Immerse speaks to our core belief: that by widening the spaces in which voices are heard, we enrich the future of cultural discourse for all.
What's one unexpected skill or talent you've had to utilise while organising and curating the exhibit?
One talent I have had to hone is to build a deep sensitivity, to both the contexts from which the artists' works emerge, and the responsibility of how they are shared with audiences.
At Immerse, our role is not to curate the artist’s truth, but to provide a platform where their work can be encountered with authenticity and depth. The challenge lies in ensuring that artworks are not alienated from the realities and experiences that shaped them.
Holding space for such integrity, while still inviting broader public engagement, requires a careful balancing of rigour, intuition, and respect.
How important is it to encourage art education in India? Could you bust some myths that surround this
Art education in India is critical, not as a luxury, but as a necessity. Artists are, in many ways, the quiet archivists of our culture. Through their practices, they record histories, capture the shifting textures of our societies, and bear witness to moments of transformation. Art education fulfils this role, equipping artists not merely to create, but to chronicle the spirit of their times.
Far too often, the arts are perceived as peripheral rather than vital modes of thinking and being. One persistent myth is that art education is only for those seeking to become professional artists. In truth, studying art sharpens critical thinking, nurtures empathy, and strengthens skills indispensable across every sphere of life.
If India wishes to prepare its youth for a future that demands imagination, resilience, and historical consciousness, investing in thoughtful, robust art education is not optional, it is urgent.
Free entry. On till May 5. At Somaiya Vidyavihar University Campus, Vidyavihar, Mumbai