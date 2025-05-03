Indian artists explore complex truths in art showcased in this Mumbai exhibit

A

One talent I have had to hone is to build a deep sensitivity, to both the contexts from which the artists' works emerge, and the responsibility of how they are shared with audiences.

At Immerse, our role is not to curate the artist’s truth, but to provide a platform where their work can be encountered with authenticity and depth. The challenge lies in ensuring that artworks are not alienated from the realities and experiences that shaped them.

Holding space for such integrity, while still inviting broader public engagement, requires a careful balancing of rigour, intuition, and respect.