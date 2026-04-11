Premanjali Dasi explores inner truth with new single ‘Out of My Mind’

Speaking about the song, Premanjali says, “There are so many things we aspire to in life that are so superficial. I’ve found myself stuck chasing many of them and at times even compromising my values to seem ‘cool’ or not make anyone else feel uncomfortable. But that never felt right. The more I’ve tried to look within and trust myself, the more I’ve realised there is something deeper we are all searching for.”

She further adds, “We often chase an idea of happiness but miss the essence. Out of my Mind is a reminder to myself that there is something more meaningful within us, and even if it feels unconventional, it’s important to follow that feeling.”

With this release, Premanjali continues to shape a distinct musical identity, making spirituality more relatable for today’s audience. The track stands as a confident step toward building a space rooted in genuine connection, blending devotional undertones with contemporary pop in a free-flowing, expressive manner.

Out of my Mind is streaming on all audio platforms.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

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