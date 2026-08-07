Brijesh Sarin's debut album becomes a sonic archive of his journey into adulthood

In a world where everything is a race against time, Brijesh Sarin refuses to succumb to the pressure of working against the clock. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut album End of Teenage, a coming-of-age record, captures his journey into adulthood. A project that has been years in the making, it even features songs he wrote on the back of his notebook at 12 years old. For the Ahmedabad-based artiste, vulnerability comes naturally. Unafraid of honest lyrics, he puts storytelling above all else, turning the album into an archive of his youth. In this conversation with Indulge, Brijesh opens up about his latest release, his songwriting process and the journey ahead.

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