Telugu indie artiste Jagdish Chintala opens up about his new track and the thrill of chasing unfamiliar territory

Soft vocals and smooth beats perfectly ease listeners into Jagdish Chintala’s latest single, Kala. Exploring the longing between two people deeply in love yet destined never to be together, except in a dream, the track features vocalists Lakshmi Meghana and Krishna Tejasvi, the lead singer of Jammers, a multi-genre band in which Jagdish also plays bass. The dreamy ballad came together seamlessly. “I sat down to improvise the tune, and it came naturally to me on a random afternoon,” says the 31-year-old.

For the Hyderabad-based artiste, nothing compares to the art of making music. “It’s pure joy,” he exclaims, “I always look forward to what I can learn or create, and that curiosity makes things exciting. I want to create music that tells stories,” he adds.

Keen on experimentation and collaboration, Jagdish is just getting started on his sonic journey

As a musician, producer and composer, collaboration is a big part of what he does. Jagdish is keen on experimentation, and partnering with collaborators who push him out of his comfort zone and into unfamiliar creative territory is where he thrives.

“I don’t really want to stay in a single lane,” he says. “That means working across genres I haven’t touched yet, languages beyond what I’ve made music for, and people with completely different perspectives than mine. That mix is where I think the most interesting music comes from,” he explains.