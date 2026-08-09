Telugu indie artiste Jagdish Chintala opens up about his new track and the thrill of chasing unfamiliar territory

Soft vocals and smooth beats perfectly ease listeners into Jagdish Chintala’s latest single, Kala. Exploring the longing between two people deeply in love yet destined never to be together, except in a dream, the track features vocalists Lakshmi Meghana and Krishna Tejasvi, the lead singer of Jammers, a multi-genre band in which Jagdish also plays bass. The dreamy ballad came together seamlessly. “I sat down to improvise the tune, and it came naturally to me on a random afternoon,” says the 31-year-old.
For the Hyderabad-based artiste, nothing compares to the art of making music. “It’s pure joy,” he exclaims, “I always look forward to what I can learn or create, and that curiosity makes things exciting. I want to create music that tells stories,” he adds.
As a musician, producer and composer, collaboration is a big part of what he does. Jagdish is keen on experimentation, and partnering with collaborators who push him out of his comfort zone and into unfamiliar creative territory is where he thrives.
“I don’t really want to stay in a single lane,” he says. “That means working across genres I haven’t touched yet, languages beyond what I’ve made music for, and people with completely different perspectives than mine. That mix is where I think the most interesting music comes from,” he explains.
As an instrumentalist, sound has always been at the forefront of Jagdish’s creative process. But as he continues to evolve as an artiste, that focus is beginning to shift. Speaking about his sonic evolution, Jagdish says, “I think what changed most is the intention.” He adds, “As a musician,
I was always focused on the music, but these days I’m also focusing on the lyrics that reach people.” Making sure his lyrics carry as much weight as the tune itself, Jagdish’s constant pursuit of a fresh sound prevents him from settling into a formula. “It’s less about repeating what’s worked before and more about creating something I believe in,” he adds.
With tracks like Neetho and Sitaara headlining his discography, alongside collaboration with other indie artistes like Damini Bhatla and Manisha Eerabathini, Jagdish continues to expand his creative horizons. Although Kala embraces the contemporary appeal of Telugu indie pop, the composer is eager to experiment with new genres in his upcoming projects. “I always imagined creating Jazz music in Telugu, and I might make one such song soon,” he concludes.
Kala is streaming on all major music platforms.
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