Aabha Hanjura’s O Ri Sakhi bridges Kashmiri and Rajasthani folk
From the valleys of Kashmir to the deserts of Rajasthan, singer-songwriter Aabha Hanjura’s latest single, O Ri Sakhi, brings together two distinct folk traditions in a contemporary wedding anthem. Inspired by the Kashmiri folk classic Bhumbro and Rajasthan’s vibrant Bannaro celebrations, the track, created in collaboration with the Manganiyar Ensemble and The Khan Brothers — marks the first release from her new cross-cultural project, Bridges. Aabha talks about blending regional sounds, preserving the essence of folk music and why she believes traditional music continues to thrive by evolving.
O Ri Sakhi brings together the music of Kashmir and Rajasthan. What made you think of combining these two traditions?
When I began writing O Ri Sakhi, the melody naturally took me towards folk. I imagined it as a wedding anthem and brought in the iconic Kashmiri folk tale of Bombur Te Yemberzal. The chakri-style folk song Bhumbro — which represents hope, longing and love — fit beautifully. As the song evolved, I wanted to take this story to Rajasthan, where I found the perfect counterpart through my collaboration with the Manganiyar Ensemble and The Khan Brothers. Bhumbro blended with Bannaro and something magical emerged. I believe folk music evolves through the artistes who reinterpret and carry it forward and O Ri Sakhi is my small contribution to that beautiful journey.
What similarities did you find between Bhumbro and Rajasthan’s wedding folk traditions?
It was actually the contrasts that excited me. Kashmir and Rajasthan are visually and culturally so different. One is shaped by mountains and rivers and the other by deserts and dunes. Bringing these two worlds together created something unusually beautiful and I think that is what makes O Ri Sakhi special.
How did you keep the original feeling of both traditions while giving the song a modern touch?
Authenticity was the most important thing. I never wanted to simply sample these traditions. We spent time understanding the musical language of both regions so that neither tradition overpowered the other. Traditional instruments such as the rabab and tumbaknari from Kashmir and the sarangi and kartal from Rajasthan, helped preserve their essence; while the voices of the Manganiyars added an unmistakable Rajasthani flavour. My producer, Hriday Goswami, then brought everything together in a contemporary soundscape.
What was your experience of working with The Khan Brothers?
It was enriching and full of learning. The Khan Brothers come from the manganiyar tradition, while my sound leans towards contemporary folk-pop. I wanted to immerse myself in their music and storytelling and together we created something organic. I brought Kashmir to the table and in return I learned so much about Rajasthan and its musical traditions.
You have always worked towards bringing Kashmiri music to a wider audience. How do you make traditional music connect with today’s listeners?
Kashmir lies at the heart of my music because I feel deeply connected to my roots. At the same time, I enjoy experimenting by writing and singing in different languages while keeping the sound contemporary. My music exists between folk and modernity and I think that helps younger audiences connect with it. Through my live performances, I hope people leave feeling lighter and happier. Traditional music survives by evolving and finding new listeners.
The song is the first release from your project Bridges. What was the idea behind starting this project?
Bridges comes from the idea that music can connect people, regions and cultures. Through this project, I want to create meaningful collaborations between artistes and traditions from across India and eventually the world. India has extraordinary musical diversity and there is so much beauty in discovering the common threads that connect us. O Ri Sakhi is the first step in that journey.
How has your journey been in taking Kashmiri folk music to new audiences?
It has been a beautiful journey. As an independent artiste, especially a woman building her career from the ground up, there have been challenges but I am grateful for the love audiences have shown my music. When I started, there were very few contemporary spaces for Kashmiri folk music in the mainstream. Songs like Hukus Bukus and my independent releases have shown that regional music can transcend language and geography. Performing these songs on festival stages across the country and seeing audiences connect with them years later continues to be deeply fulfilling.
O Ri Sakhi is streaming on all audio platforms.