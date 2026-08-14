Aabha Hanjura’s O Ri Sakhi bridges Kashmiri and Rajasthani folk

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When I began writing O Ri Sakhi, the melody naturally took me towards folk. I imagined it as a wedding anthem and brought in the iconic Kashmiri folk tale of Bombur Te Yemberzal. The chakri-style folk song Bhumbro — which represents hope, longing and love — fit beautifully. As the song evolved, I wanted to take this story to Rajasthan, where I found the perfect counterpart through my collaboration with the Manganiyar Ensemble and The Khan Brothers. Bhumbro blended with Bannaro and something magical emerged. I believe folk music evolves through the artistes who reinterpret and carry it forward and O Ri Sakhi is my small contribution to that beautiful journey.