Christina Andrew makes her Bollywood playback debut with Baby Do Die Do
For over a decade, Christina Andrew has been lending her voice to jingles and voiceovers. Now, with Baby Do Die Do, she has stepped into the world of Bollywood playback singing with two very different songs — the romantic Kaun Hai Woh and the rap track Kitni Gardi Hai. Christina talks about her unexpected journey from singing covers online to making her film debut, the challenges of recording different styles of music and what she hopes to explore next.
You have sung two very different songs in Baby Do Die Do — the romantic Kaun Hai Woh and the rap track Kitni Gardi Hai. Which one was more challenging to sing and why?
Kaun Hai Woh required a very soft, breathy vocal. Its softness, emotion and melodic nature were very instinctive for me. Kitni Gardi Hai was definitely the more challenging one, but also the most fulfilling piece of work I’ve done so far. The voice had to feel deeply personal and hard-hitting, yet completely nonchalant, almost like an internal monologue. Composer Arjun Iyer’s meticulous direction was exactly what I needed to create this voice.
Arjun Iyer first noticed you through a friend’s Instagram story. Did you ever imagine that one social media post would lead to singing in a Bollywood film?
Absolutely not! Bollywood was never really part of my dream. I always imagined myself in the indie space, experimenting with my own music and singing ad jingles because I genuinely love doing them. It all started with a cover I had posted of Mehfuz by Euphoria. That one cover opened a door I never expected.
Before playback singing, you spent many years singing jingles and doing voiceovers. How did those experiences prepare you for singing in films?
Singing jingles for well over a decade has shaped me immensely as a vocalist. It has given me an instinctive understanding of what I bring into every recording session and helped me interpret what a director wants from my voice.
You received messages from Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh after the film was released. What was your first reaction?
Their messages were genuinely touching and reflected their appreciation and warmth. It reassured me that I’m moving in the right direction.
Every song has its own mood and emotion. How do you prepare yourself before recording a song?
Film songs are a little different. I like to spend more time with the track and really absorb the emotion of the song before going in for the final take.
You have now sung a romantic song as well as a rap track. Do you enjoy trying different styles of music?
I’ve never been a one-genre kind of gal. I genuinely enjoy listening to all kinds of music and I love the challenge of singing across different genres too. I’m going start vocal training soon because there’s always room to grow.
The music industry is changing and many singers are now getting noticed through social media. What advice would you give to young singers who hope to get their big break online?
When you begin chasing a dream, it’s important to remember that meaningful things take time. They demand patience, consistency, resilience and a willingness to keep learning. Everyone’s journey unfolds differently. Some people find their path early, while others, like me, take the scenic route. And most importantly keep posting your stuff online! You never know who you’ll reach and how! It honestly could be as random as my story!
Looking back, what has been the biggest challenge in your journey from singing jingles to becoming a playback singer?
As a freelancer or independent artiste, building relationships with people you genuinely connect with creatively is an important part of growing your career. Talent alone isn’t enough. If you’re kind, honest, passionate about your craft and reliable, people genuinely enjoy working with you.
Now that you’ve made your mark with Baby Do Die Do, what kind of songs or artistes would you love to work with next?
I’ll never say no to ad jingles, they’ve been such an important part of my journey. But now that I’ve had a taste of the Bollywood world, I’d love to do more films and OTT projects. I’d also love the opportunity to collaborate with composers and music directors whose work I truly admire, including Shashwat Sachdev, Amit Trivedi, AR Rahman, OAFF, Ram Sampath, Shankar– Ehsaan–Loy, Vishal–Shekhar, Salim–Sulaiman and Sneha Khanwalkar.
Kaun Hai Woh and Kitni Gardi Hai are streaming on all audio platforms.