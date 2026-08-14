Christina Andrew makes her Bollywood playback debut with Baby Do Die Do

For over a decade, Christina Andrew has been lending her voice to jingles and voiceovers. Now, with Baby Do Die Do, she has stepped into the world of Bollywood playback singing with two very different songs — the romantic Kaun Hai Woh and the rap track Kitni Gardi Hai. Christina talks about her unexpected journey from singing covers online to making her film debut, the challenges of recording different styles of music and what she hopes to explore next.