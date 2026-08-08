SoundZ of Laya: A carnatic rhythm experiment blending manodharma, monsoon moods and piano improvisation

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Broadly, the setlist is a vibrant musical journey. There will be around seven to eight songs, which will span between 90 to 100 minutes. One of them is a tribute to the mridangam maestro, late Karaikudi R Mani, who was known for his unique rhythmic percussion style. The spirit of the laya is carried through other pieces, such as Rainy Ranjani, where Ranjani refers to the family of ragas and is themed on the lush and refreshing emotions evoked by the monsoons. Breezy Waves is another inclusion, along with other tapping grooves and uplifting music.