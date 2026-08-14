Singer Deepika Seth on releasing 'Shaayad' music video: Inside the vintage visuals and debut album 'Qisse Kal Ke'

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I wrote Ittefaq from a place of innocence. It was a new love story; there was a lot of hope, wonder and joy. Of course, that fear always creeps up: is this what I’ve been looking for all along? But that fear had not really been realised yet. I was still very much in the happy place when I was creating Ittefaq. However, Shaayad is a song that comes after you’ve lived with that love story for a bit. As the love grows deeper and richer, you also feel more scared to lose it. So, I think, the love story was quite mature by the time Shaayad had come along. So while writing Shaayad, I was acknowledging the fact that this may not last, but it hadn’t ended yet. I wanted to stay in the present moment, in the happiness and joy and live it to the best of my potential. This was part one of the album, which I call ‘The Romance.’ After this, there’s a part two which we’ve called ‘The Ruin.’