Christian metal band reportedly sues Netflix for KPop Demon Hunters in a trademark lawsuit

Christian metal band Demon Hunter are suing Netflix in a trademark lawsuit over the their popular film, KPop Demon Hunters. The US-based band, who have been releasing music and touring for 25 years, said that the streamer's plan for a global concert tour, along with the movie and merchandise of Kpop Demon Hunters would mean that there is "almost complete overlap" with their offerings.

Demon Hunters vs KPop Demon Hunters: What does the lawsuit say?

Filed on Tuesday by the band's company Hyde Lane, the complaint claims both Netflix Studios and the live promoter AEG Presents have caused "substantial confusion" among consumers, which included an email evidence from someone who allegedly spent $500 on tickets for a Demon Hunter concert in New York, thinking it was a child-friendly K-Pop show for their small children.