The moment when Hannah McMechan became involved with the production of the KPop Demon Hunters, she did not imagine that this event would become an essential landmark in her life at that very time. Now 30, she has admitted that she found out she is bisexual while creating the famous Netflix movie. Understanding her own identity allowed the young woman to look differently at the film's topic, which revolved around the concealment of one's real personality.
Hannah McMechan said, “When I started the project, I had no idea that I was queer. Then we went into the pandemic, and everyone was soul-searching and realizing things about themselves.” Hannah came out as bisexual to her friends first and then to her parents in 2023. Raised as a child in Oakhurst, California, she had grown up in a religious family where fear and shame surrounded her identity as a bisexual woman.
“I was so afraid of telling anyone in my life, which ironically is very accurate to the movie,” said Haanah McMechan. “I was having this journey with my sexuality and not wanting to tell anyone and feeling ashamed of it.”
In KPop Demon Hunters, Rumi is a young singer who hides that she is half-demon since she does not want to be rejected. As Hannah’s personal story developed, she realized that she could identify better with the character. She further said, “Every time we rewatched it or finished another draft, I was at such a different place in my life, where it took on a new meaning every single time.”
Even if the themes were highly personal for her, she insists that Haanah McMechan has never written anything from her own experience. “I wasn't even talking about this when we were writing,” said the writer about discovering her own identity, “I was like, ‘I'm not telling anyone this, and I don't even want to accept this to be true.’ It wasn't even something that I discussed with Maggie or Chris. I wasn't like, ‘Hey, here's my queer journey. Let's put it in.’ I'm sure it bled into the writing, even though I did not tell anyone.” Hannah also said coming out to her parents was “really difficult,” and acceptance remains a work in progress.