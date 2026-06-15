KPop Demon Hunters co-writer Hannah McMechan says that she realised she was bisexual while writing the film

“I was so afraid of telling anyone in my life, which ironically is very accurate to the movie,” said Haanah McMechan. “I was having this journey with my sexuality and not wanting to tell anyone and feeling ashamed of it.”

In KPop Demon Hunters, Rumi is a young singer who hides that she is half-demon since she does not want to be rejected. As Hannah’s personal story developed, she realized that she could identify better with the character. She further said, “Every time we rewatched it or finished another draft, I was at such a different place in my life, where it took on a new meaning every single time.”

Even if the themes were highly personal for her, she insists that Haanah McMechan has never written anything from her own experience. “I wasn't even talking about this when we were writing,” said the writer about discovering her own identity, “I was like, ‘I'm not telling anyone this, and I don't even want to accept this to be true.’ It wasn't even something that I discussed with Maggie or Chris. I wasn't like, ‘Hey, here's my queer journey. Let's put it in.’ I'm sure it bled into the writing, even though I did not tell anyone.” Hannah also said coming out to her parents was “really difficult,” and acceptance remains a work in progress.