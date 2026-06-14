Forza Horizon 6 hit by save data glitch, developer rolls out updates across platforms

"We highly advise that you submit your ticket the same day the issue occurs to increase the chances of recovery," the team warned. "In the meantime, do not start new play sessions or create new saves until Forza Support has reviewed your case."

Xbox players affected by the issue are being advised to disable Quick Resume, stay connected to the internet when exiting the game, allow enough time for save data to sync before powering down their device, and avoid force-closing the game during save operations. Players should also refrain from switching off their console while the game is running. If a crash is accompanied by an "out of space" error message, Microsoft recommends checking available storage and restarting the console.

In response to the problem, a fix has already been rolled out for PC and Steam users, who are advised to update to version 37.114.10001.0 or later before continuing to play. Xbox users also received a system update over the weekend aimed at addressing the issue.

"As only some players will start to receive the update automatically today, we highly recommend following the steps outlined in this Xbox Support article to download the update manually to your console as soon as possible," the team added.

Athough some players continued reporting data loss even after applying the new patch.

"Happened to me as well with 220 hours…" wrote one player. "Not much you can do I think, except contact support and wait… although I’ve been waiting 4 days with nothing. Just started playing on a new fresh account as they say not to start a new save on the corrupted account."