Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1 lands on OTT, when and where to watch

Anime fans in India, hold your breath because now you can finally watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1 from the comfort of your homes as the blockbuster film has made its digital debut. The movie, which arrived in Indian theatres on September 12, 2025, came out two months after its theatrical release in Japan.
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable, the first instalment of the Infinity Castle trilogy turned into a global sensation, breaking several box office records and becoming one of the biggest anime films ever.
The film will start streaming on Crunchyroll on July 28, starting at 8.30 pm IST (8 am PT). The streaming platform has confirmed that viewers can watch the movie in not just one but multiple languages, with both dubbed and subtitled versions available. Audiences in India can enjoy the film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, alongside several other international language options.
Crunchyroll is offering Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1 in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as dubbed versions in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, French, German, Italian, Thai, Polish, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish, Castilian Spanish and Catalan. The wide range of language choices is expected to make the film accessible to fans across different regions.
Besides Crunchyroll, Netflix has also added the movie to its catalogue in several Asian countries July 28 onwards. However, the streaming rollout does not include India, Japan or Mainland China.
Following its theatrical release, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1 became a massive commercial success around the world. At the global box office, the film earned more than $793.49 million, becoming the highest-grossing anime film of all time.
And not just box office numbers, the movie also received recognition during the awards season. It was nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category at the Golden Globe Awards and earned a nomination for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures at the Producers Guild of America Awards.
The film was also included on the longlist for the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film, highlighting its impact beyond the anime community.
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