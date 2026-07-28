Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1 lands on OTT, when and where to watch

Anime fans in India, hold your breath because now you can finally watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1 from the comfort of your homes as the blockbuster film has made its digital debut. The movie, which arrived in Indian theatres on September 12, 2025, came out two months after its theatrical release in Japan.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable, the first instalment of the Infinity Castle trilogy turned into a global sensation, breaking several box office records and becoming one of the biggest anime films ever.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1: Where and how to watch?

The film will start streaming on Crunchyroll on July 28, starting at 8.30 pm IST (8 am PT). The streaming platform has confirmed that viewers can watch the movie in not just one but multiple languages, with both dubbed and subtitled versions available. Audiences in India can enjoy the film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, alongside several other international language options.