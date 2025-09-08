Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle set for historic 5 am shows in India

The Japanese anime will be available in theatres in both the original Japanese along with English subtitles and English dubbing. The subtitled as well as the dubbed versions of the film will be released by Crunchyroll.

As of now, only the English subtitled, IMAX 2D version of the film is scheduled for 5 am shows. Tickets are available on Indian ticketing platforms, Book My Show and District by Zomato.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will revolve around the Demon Slayer Corps who will come into the Infinity Castle where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira will contest the villanous Upper Rank demons. This intense fight will set off the ultimate battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the voice cast for the English dubbed format includes actor Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang. The voice actors for the original Japanese version are Natsuki Hanae Akari Kitō Mamoru Miyano Akira Ishida, among many others.