Celebrate autumn in style at this multi-designer hub in Kolkata

As the season of festivity arrives, 85 Lansdowne is all set to welcome it with the flair it deserves. Kicking off today, Monday, September 8, the Autumn Festive ‘25 collection brings a vibe that’s fresh, spirited and unapologetically young.
Known as one of Kolkata’s most elegant multi-designer destinations, the store presents a lineup where tradition meets global sensibilities in a way that’s experimental, vibrant and effortlessly contemporary.
The curated collection brings together designers who are redefining festive dressing for the modern Indian woman. Payal Singhal and Ridhima Bhasin wow with their signature Indian silhouettes infused with bohemian charm, while Urmil, Ritika Arya Jain and Anchal Vijaywargi bring playful embellishments, fluid drapes and strikingly original details. For a bold finishing touch, Deepa Gurnani’s statement accessories add just the right sparkle.
Adding to the eclectic spirits are labels like Pinki Sinha, Ibiss01, Lecoanet Hemant, Boho-Chic, First Resort, Istya, Veera Wear, Notebook, Twenty Nine, Kokomo, Faaya, and Maneesha Ruia, offering handcrafted weaves, vibrant prints and breezy silhouettes that glide effortlessly from day to night. From relaxed glamour with an urban twist to minimal yet artistic statements, the collection celebrates versatility and creativity at every turn.
Autumn Festive ‘25 is all about mixing statement pieces with versatile classics, creating free-spirited looks that sparkle with joy while keeping comfort front and centre. This festive season, 85 Landsdowne invites Kolkata to step into a world of creativity, culture and contemporary design — a celebration of fashion that feels as joyful as the season itself.