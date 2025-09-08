Celebrate autumn in style at this multi-designer hub in Kolkata

As the season of festivity arrives, 85 Lansdowne is all set to welcome it with the flair it deserves. Kicking off today, Monday, September 8, the Autumn Festive ‘25 collection brings a vibe that’s fresh, spirited and unapologetically young.

Autumn Festive ’25 collection at 85 Lansdowne, Kolkata

Known as one of Kolkata’s most elegant multi-designer destinations, the store presents a lineup where tradition meets global sensibilities in a way that’s experimental, vibrant and effortlessly contemporary.