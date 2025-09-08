When Tagore meets magic realism in the book Tagore Never Ate Here

A

The title – is the name of a much-loved restaurant, run by a mysterious woman. An air of mystery is created right from the beginning of the novel. The reader is eager to know why the restaurant was given such a name. The author felt that “Tagore”, rather than “Rabindranath” (which appears in the original Bangla title, Rabindranath Ekhane Kokhono Khete Ashenni) would be more appropriate in English, and my editors, too, felt the same. And thus the title in English.