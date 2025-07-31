I will now put on record the silences, says International Booker prize winner Banu Mushtaq

At 77, the International Booker Prize-winning Kannada writer, activist, and lawyer Banu Mushtaq is chatty, strong, and full of stories that speak of a lifelong fight against societal evils and setbacks — from women pushed to commit suicide from feelings of isolation and family pressure; sisters with brothers who want to rob them of their inheritance; working mothers expected to be responsible for their daughters’ secular and religious education. “I’m 77 now. I have nothing to lose. I must keep writing,” she says.

From the fire of the Bandaya movement in the 1970s to the global literary acclaim, Mushtaq has never stopped writing against the grain. One of the few Muslim women to emerge from Karnataka’s radical literary movement, her stories have long questioned patriarchy, and society’s conscience, with her work masterfully blending humour with the colloquial rhythm of Kannada, drawing deeply from personal experience, political resistance, and the burdens of gender and religion. In an interview with TMS, following her Booker victory and her return to India, Mushtaq reflects on the silences she’s broken, the lives she’s lived through her characters, and the power of putting pain to paper.