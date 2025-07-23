When Chai Meets Grief : Writer Andaleeb Wajid on her latest book, which explores layered emotions

She faced several challenges writing her memoir, including organising her thoughts and reliving painful memories, with each word carrying the weight of her loss. “Writing itself was painful,” she notes, adding, “It was haphazard and a bit all over the place. I was reliving each of those days, and it made the pain fresh. Time was the only factor that helped me overcome them.”

Despite the challenges, she was driven by perseverance and determination to complete the memoir, a tribute to the dear ones she lost. “Everyone handles grief differently. As a writer, it seemed to make sense to write down my thoughts and feelings because the void in my life was so huge and inescapable,” she says. The process of writing, however, gave Wajid a new perspective on life and relationships. “It made me aware of the small joys in life that one often ignores, waiting for big days and moments. Both are equally important,” she shares. When asked what the readers can take away from the memoir, she said, “I feel grateful when readers reach out to me, telling me how much the book has helped them verbalise their grief. Reading the memoir is subjective, and each reader takes something different from it.”

This article is written by Anjali Ram