Hemangini Dutt Majumder’s new book smells like trouble—in the best way

The idea to centre the narrative around olfactory senses was born out of Majumder’s own hypersensitivity to smell—a condition partly linked to her diagnosis of polycystic ovaries. “This is a lived experience — a lens through which I’ve often experienced the world,” she says.

From a young age, she associated every family member—and every space—with a distinct scent. “Smell is one of our earliest senses, and it ties so deeply to nostalgia,” she says. “Home had a smell. School had a smell. In the book, I talk about schools and little girls—chalk, tiffin boxes, and that mad mix of smells that instantly brings back memories.”

Ollie’s hyper-olfactory senses—triggered by hormonal changes since the age of 13—become both a professional advantage (she’s one of the few female sommeliers in her field) and a key to unravelling dark family secrets when the family relocates to the eerie ancestral estate of Neelbari.

Majumder reframes hyperosmia as a superpower rather than a burden. “The actual experience of hyperosmia isn’t always pleasant. I wanted to take something that felt like a disadvantage, a liability, and flip it on its head.”

She looks at scents as both emotional depth and investigative potential. “A heightened sense of smell isn’t only about being overwhelmed by unpleasant odours—it’s also about a deeper appreciation for beautiful, subtle ones,” she explains. “I wanted to bring that richness into the story. And see whether Ollie could use it to find clues?”