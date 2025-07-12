Patriot Games: Discover the will of the lost Bihar King Fateh Bahadur Sahi

Sahi ascended the throne of Huseypur around 1750, seven years before the Battle of Plassey. As with many other kingdoms, the British used deceit and treachery—in this case, they conspired with his cousin, Babu Basant Sahi—to usurp his throne. An indomitable spirit, Sahi fought a guerrilla war for three decades from the dense jungles of Gorakhpur, where he escaped after being dethroned. The book also focuses on his sudden disappearance after becoming a monk.

The book is interesting because of the search and research the author put together to fill in the gaps about this historical character. What was Sina’s starting point? Says the author: “In the works of historian Anand Yang, I found the name of Fateh Bahadur Sahi. Although he did not acknowledge Sahi as a freedom fighter and considered him a revenue defaulter, he wrote about Sahi’s neighbour and his cousin. He also attributed some sources whom I contacted for my work. In addition, I took inspiration from existing folklore. I spoke to people at present living in that region, those who were familiar with his history. As much as it was possible to verify the facts and myths surrounding him, I did that with the help of archival sources. And that is how the book was born.”

Revolutionary or defaulter?

Sinha also had to deal with the questions surrounding Sahi’s legacy. Was he a revolutionary who fought against the British, or a mere defaulter who took up arms to avoid British taxes? Some also say he was a dacoit.