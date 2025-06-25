Author Amit Lodha’s book, Police Affairs, shows how an IPS officer falls into a trap after his ‘girlfriend’ is murdered.

“So, Arjun, this is what an extramarital affair feels like! This is what your friends do. Happy now?’ I asked my reflection in the mirror.” This is 47-year-old IPS officer Arjun talking aloud before spending a night with Madhushree, a singer who charmed him at a police event. Arjun knew he was breaking the trust of his perfect wife, Charu. However, the excitement of “trying something else”, the illicit thrills of a non-marital relationship, could not restrain him. It was the first time he was going to risk a break in his self-crafted image of honesty to explore his grey side.

A conversation with the author on good cops, bad cops and a few things in between

After two non-fiction bestsellers, Bihar Diaries and Life In The Uniform, IPS officer and author Amit Lodha has tried his hand at fiction. His new novel, Police Affairs: Beyond the Call of Duty (Penguin), explores the grey side of a law enforcement officer. Is it drawn from real life? “Arjun is similar to me in a lot of ways. And not. When I started writing the book, I was the same age-47-as Arjun’s. I have a beautiful family like him. Like Arjun, at one point in time, I also liked being appreciated by others. But I learnt not to be swayed. I also do not express my anger towards my subordinates,” says Lodha.

The book starts with Arjun’s copybook professional and personal life. The novel peels off his other side bit by bit. His extramarital affair, his being influenced by a godman and the conversations men have about the women in their lives to other men. “The affair that I showed in the book was a bit inspired by the experiences that some of my friends or acquaintances went through. Their girlfriends were not killed, but one thing I noticed is that men in their 40s tend to go for casual flings. Besides, many bureaucrats seek the help of godmen—that’s not uncommon nowadays. So, the incidents in the book obviously have flavours of real life,” he says.