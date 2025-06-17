Reading hacks: Four ways to improve reading

Here are four hacks that you can try from today to start reading better.

Set a goal

If you have been dissociated from reading for a long time, ideally to mark your return, try and set smaller goals. Promise yourself to pick up a book that you really want to read and complete at least 10 pages a day while you start out. Once you have set up a pattern for yourself, you would notice the difference when you automatically start reading more than your set goal, which is a positive take on your reading habit.

Be in the mood

The tone for reading is often set by creating a cosy corner where you can peacefully read without being disturbed. Choose a space with good lighting that you really prefer to be comfortable in and start reading. Keep a cup of tea or coffee handy. If you want to jot down certain points while reading, keep a notebook and pen. This goes back to the classic way where you pick up words and phrases from books and incorporate them layer in your daily usage. Many prefer to have light music on while reading books and some even want their fur buddies to join in. Once, you have created the perfect corner, it time to open the book and start reading.