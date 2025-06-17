Reading hacks: Four ways to improve reading

Going through a reading slump or losing interest after reading a few pages? Experiencing a reader’s block or trying to come back from a long sabbatical from reading? Here are four hacks that can help you become a better reader and draw you in towards reading books regularly.
Set a goal
If you have been dissociated from reading for a long time, ideally to mark your return, try and set smaller goals. Promise yourself to pick up a book that you really want to read and complete at least 10 pages a day while you start out. Once you have set up a pattern for yourself, you would notice the difference when you automatically start reading more than your set goal, which is a positive take on your reading habit.
Be in the mood
The tone for reading is often set by creating a cosy corner where you can peacefully read without being disturbed. Choose a space with good lighting that you really prefer to be comfortable in and start reading. Keep a cup of tea or coffee handy. If you want to jot down certain points while reading, keep a notebook and pen. This goes back to the classic way where you pick up words and phrases from books and incorporate them layer in your daily usage. Many prefer to have light music on while reading books and some even want their fur buddies to join in. Once, you have created the perfect corner, it time to open the book and start reading.
Choose what you want to read
Reading is very subjective. So, take your time in choosing the book that you really want to read. It might be a novel, short story, anthology or a book of poem. Read through the summary nicely and see if you want to dig deeper. Sometimes, books are chosen keeping in mind popular opinion, sometimes through the alluring book cover, and sometimes even by unpopular opinion a book you just found out about and caught your eyes. See what intrigues you the most and pick it up. High chances are that you won’t abandon the book midway.
Buddy Reading
If you do not like to read alone, find a reader’s group with members having similar reading taste as yours. Check out if a few of you can read the same book at the same time and engage in healthy discussion while you are reading. This helps to keep your interest and also gives you reason enough to look forward to reading more. Moreover, if you cannot find people with similar interests near you, opt for virtual buddies. Buddy reading is a trend highly popular on the social media and you would find groups and buddy readers who would be happy to join you in your reading and also engage in meaningful conversations.
