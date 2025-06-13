Friday the 13th: We decode why everyone is listening to true crime now

True crime no longer lurks in the shadows. It lives in our feeds, our playlists and our small talk. On a day like Friday the 13th, the obsession almost feels poetic.

We used to whisper about murder. Now, we binge it over brunch.

Why true crime grips us

Once confined to yellowing newspapers and late-night local news, true crime has exploded into our lives in high definition. What played out behind courtroom doors and lay buried in police files is now re-imagined in podcasts, documentaries and bestselling books. Murder and mystery don’t just entertain us — it warps our fears, rewires our empathy and blurs facts with feelings.

Telling the stories no one else did

True crime is far from new. Police officer Priyanath Mukhopadhyay’s writings in Bengali periodical Anusandhaan (1889), based on real police cases, are considered some of the earliest true crime narratives in Indian literature, decades before Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood in the 1960s popularised the genre in the West. However, something changed in the 21st century. When Serial premiered in 2014, it didn’t just recount a murder — it framed the story like a detective novel, inviting listeners to solve it with the host. Since then, true crime podcasts have flourished, drawing millions of loyal fans. On screen, shows like Indian Predator have turned real criminals into viral characters and dinner–table debates.