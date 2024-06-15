Serial Thrillers: Here are five true crime podcasts you should check out!

Picture this, you’re finally home alone. You put on a face mask, order a pizza and everything is calm and quiet. But you know what would shake things up?

Perhaps a true crime podcast! While this concept might scare a few people, there are a group of people who enjoy listening to true crime stories. The adrenaline, the suspense and in most cases, the justice!

However, perhaps the most rewarding skill you acquire after listening to true crime podcasts is preparedness. You take note of your surroundings and are way smarter than, say, that one movie character who trips while running away from a serial killer. Without further ado, here are five true crime podcasts you should check out!