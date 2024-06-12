Bill Gates to feature on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, discuss tech, global health, philanthropy

Bill Gates, the former CEO of Microsoft, who co-founded the IT giant with Paul Allen, is set to appear on the popular podcast series WTF is with Nikhil Kamath in the new segment, People By WTF.

Bill Gates will be the first guest on the segment. The special segment delves into Gates' extensive experience in technology, his visionary insights on the future of global health and his ongoing commitment to humanitarian causes through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Most recently, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is one of the largest philanthropies in the world, bolstered the dissemination of Covid-19 vaccines across the world along with Gavi, the Wellcome Trust and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.