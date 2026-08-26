If you are a musician in Australia, you cannot use AI-generated music anymore

If you are a musician in Australia and you take help of AI-generated music to recreate new pieces, then hold on, because AI-generated music will be excluded from the country's music charts starting this week, as shared by the peak music trade group in Australia. The decision was made after the controversy over an Australian DJ's cover of Madonna's Like a Prayer which topped local music charts.

Why AI-music topping charts will no more be possible

The Australian Recording Industry Association, or ARIA, said on Tuesday that wholly AI-generated tracks would no longer be eligible for its popular ARIA Charts, although recordings that use generative AI in a supporting role would remain eligible.