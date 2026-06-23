SZA lashes out at AI after discovering her songs were used to train music models

She recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and wrote, “(Just) checked and music AI has trained off 238 of my songs. I’m certain some are unreleased. If you’re a musician and you support this degenerate s***? You’re disgusting and there’s NOTHING YOU COULD EVER SAY TO ME TO MAKE THIS OKAY. I hope u have the life u deserve (sic).”

SZA previously said she feels like she is “at war” because of the rise of AI in music, and she feels the technology is causing particular problems for Black artistes.

AI has also emerged as one of the biggest threats to the environment, as its data centres consume unreal amounts of water to process the data.