Akansha Ranjan opens up on how her parents reacted over her decision to freeze eggs

In a recent conversation with a news agency, Akansha shared that she did not have to convince her parents about the decision, stating that they totally trusted her judgement. “I think I am at that age where my parents fully trust my judgement and I don’t really have to convince them for one thing or the other,” Akansha said.

The actress revealed that while her father initially needed some explanation about the process, he remained supportive throughout. “For my dad, it was more about understanding it because he doesn’t come from that school of thought. Obviously, he’s also not a woman, so he doesn't understand the intricacies of our bodies and biological clocks,” she explained.

Akansha added that her mother was initially concerned about the medical procedure involved. “My mother was like, ‘Beta, surgery kyun karni hai?’ She was a little worried in the beginning. But when I explained what was going on in my head and why I was considering it, she understood immediately,” she said.