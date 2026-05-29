Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan announce first pregnancy after four years of marriage

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are proud parents-to-be of their first child. The happy couple broke the news to their fans via a social media joint post on Friday. Aditya and Anushka tied the knot on November 21, 2021, in a glamorous wedding at Mumbai after being together for many years. Four years down the road of their marriage, the couple has broken the news about their pregnancy.
In the post announcing their pregnancy, Anushka is pictured wearing a black bodycon dress displaying her baby bump, whereas Aditya wears a total black ensemble having ‘baap’ written in Hindi on his shirt. Furthermore, the two also included a caption which reads, “I’ve waited a hundred years, But I’d wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, What the privilege of being yours would do.”
A lot of their fellow actors from the movie and TV industry include Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vani Kapoor, Dino Morea have congratulated the couple
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan met in 2017 via their common friends and grew closer with time, often making their appearances in parties and public functions together. As per reports, it is said that Aditya understood from the beginning of their relationship that Anushka was the girl he would like to marry, and after being in each other’s company for some time, he finally tied the knot with her in Paris in 2019.
Despite all the ups and downs they went through at times, the couple somehow managed to find their way back to each other. However, in November 2021, Aditya Seal married his long-time love interest, Anushka Ranjan, in a fairy-tale wedding ceremony that took place in Mumbai.
In terms of work, Aditya’s most recent appearance on the silver screen was with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, Ammy Virk, and Vaani Kapoor in the movie Khel Khel Mein.
Anushka Ranjan’s net worth is around $1 million to $5 million, which equals roughly ₹8 crores to ₹40 crores. Anushka Ranjan started her acting career in the movie named Wedding Pullav in 2015 and also appeared in a web show called Fitter and a movie called Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Prior to movies, Anushka established herself as a model collaborating with renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Neeta Lulla, and Vikram Phadnis.