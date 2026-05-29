Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan announce first pregnancy after four years of marriage

A lot of their fellow actors from the movie and TV industry include Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vani Kapoor, Dino Morea have congratulated the couple

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan love story: where they met and how it began

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan met in 2017 via their common friends and grew closer with time, often making their appearances in parties and public functions together. As per reports, it is said that Aditya understood from the beginning of their relationship that Anushka was the girl he would like to marry, and after being in each other’s company for some time, he finally tied the knot with her in Paris in 2019.

Despite all the ups and downs they went through at times, the couple somehow managed to find their way back to each other. However, in November 2021, Aditya Seal married his long-time love interest, Anushka Ranjan, in a fairy-tale wedding ceremony that took place in Mumbai.