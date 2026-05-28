Shraddha Kapoor is gripped by Michael fever, grooves to beats as beau Rahul records her

It’s been over a month since the release of Michael, the biopic based on the King of Pop, Michael Jackson but, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is still isn’t over it.

Shraddha Kapoor grooves to Michael Jackson’s Bad

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself dancing to Michael Jackson’s Bad. In the video, the actress can be seen pulling off fusion moves as she grooves to the song. She wrote in the caption, “Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye (find someone, who can make you dance like this).”