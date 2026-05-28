Here I am: Vishal Dadlani reacts to viral claims of being axed from reality show

Vishal Dadlani, a singer-songwriter, has put an end to all the viral rumors that suggest he was removed from being the judge of Indian Idol 16 since he made some political statements. The rumour about his expulsion from the show gained popularity in social media after Vishal released a video criticising the NEET-UG paper leak issue.
Clearing all doubts once for all, Vishal took to Instagram to release a video shot right from the sets of the show. It shows him pretending to cry and then laugh while saying, “Here I am, baby.” Along with the post, Vishal added a caption, warning his fans that not everything on the internet is always real and that they should continue to fight against all odds.
Currently, the renowned artiste is part of the celebrity judging panel comprising Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah. This week, the show will be featuring A R Rahman and Imtiaz Ali to promotr their most-awaited movie Main Vaapas Aaunga.
Prior to the internet rumours, Vishal had spoken out against the exam leak issue facing the students. In his first video, Vishal criticised the government organisations for their apathy towards the matter and denounced the ministers for trivialising the situation. He strongly appealed to all citizens to vote for people who are educated rather than focusing on their caste or religion. Otherwise, electing an uneducated leader would be fatal for the country. Vishal is famously known as one-half of the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar.