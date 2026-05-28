Here I am: Vishal Dadlani reacts to viral claims of being axed from reality show

Vishal Dadlani, a singer-songwriter, has put an end to all the viral rumors that suggest he was removed from being the judge of Indian Idol 16 since he made some political statements. The rumour about his expulsion from the show gained popularity in social media after Vishal released a video criticising the NEET-UG paper leak issue.

Vishal Dadlani shuts down rumours of Indian Idol exit over political comments

Clearing all doubts once for all, Vishal took to Instagram to release a video shot right from the sets of the show. It shows him pretending to cry and then laugh while saying, “Here I am, baby.” Along with the post, Vishal added a caption, warning his fans that not everything on the internet is always real and that they should continue to fight against all odds.