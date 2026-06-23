Actress abduction case back in spotlight as Kerala HC admits state appeal against acquittals

The sensational 2017 actress assault case returned to the centre of legal attention on Monday with the Kerala High Court admitting the state government’s appeal challenging the acquittal of actor Dileep and three others, while also seeking enhancement of the punishment awarded to those convicted.

Kerala actress abduction case: Here’s the latest update

The appeal, filed when the Pinarayi Vijayan government was in power, has now moved into the next stage after a Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V. and Justice K.V. Jayakumar took it up for consideration.

The state has challenged the acquittal of Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, besides accused Nos. 7, Charly Thomas, 9, Sanilkumar alias Mesthiri Sanil and 15, Sarath G. Nair. The prosecution alleges that they were involved in the criminal conspiracy behind the abduction and assault of the actor.

The bench is also hearing appeals filed by the convicted accused, who have challenged their conviction and sentences. When the matter came up on Monday, the court noted that senior advocate V. Ajakumar has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor to represent the state. He had earlier argued the case before the trial court as well.