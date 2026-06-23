Actress abduction case back in spotlight as Kerala HC admits state appeal against acquittals

The sensational 2017 actress assault case returned to the centre of legal attention on Monday with the Kerala High Court admitting the state government’s appeal challenging the acquittal of actor Dileep and three others, while also seeking enhancement of the punishment awarded to those convicted.
The appeal, filed when the Pinarayi Vijayan government was in power, has now moved into the next stage after a Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V. and Justice K.V. Jayakumar took it up for consideration.
The state has challenged the acquittal of Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, besides accused Nos. 7, Charly Thomas, 9, Sanilkumar alias Mesthiri Sanil and 15, Sarath G. Nair. The prosecution alleges that they were involved in the criminal conspiracy behind the abduction and assault of the actor.
The bench is also hearing appeals filed by the convicted accused, who have challenged their conviction and sentences. When the matter came up on Monday, the court noted that senior advocate V. Ajakumar has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor to represent the state. He had earlier argued the case before the trial court as well.
The High Court directed that the trial court records be brought before it and posted the matter after two weeks for hearing the sentence suspension petitions filed by the convicts, including prime accused Sunil N.S. alias Pulsar Suni.
In December, the Principal District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, had convicted six accused in the case and sentenced them to 20 years imprisonment.
However, the court acquitted Dileep, who was accused by the prosecution of being the alleged mastermind behind the conspiracy, holding that the prosecution failed to establish the conspiracy charge against him beyond a reasonable doubt. The verdict had triggered widespread debate, given the high-profile nature of the case and the survivor’s prolonged legal battle.
The February 2017 incident, in which a leading woman actor was allegedly abducted while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi and assaulted inside a moving vehicle, had sent shockwaves across Kerala’s film industry and public sphere.
With both the state and the convicted accused now before the High Court, the case enters another crucial phase, with the appellate proceedings likely to once again bring intense scrutiny on the evidence, investigation and legal arguments surrounding one of Kerala’s most closely followed criminal cases.