Nita Ambani’s Chikankari saree revives a legacy linked to Noor Jahan’s influence

For a recent appearance, Nita Ambani wore a dreamy mauve Chikankari saree and paid homage to the rich Indian textiles and their skilled craftsmen. This saree was made by Swadesh India, which is the craft-based venture that Nita Ambani started in 2023.

Nita Ambani’s Chikankari saree celebrates a living craft tradition

Nita Ambani wore a vintage mauve chiffon saree with a full floral jaal embroidered on it. The saree itself was handmade by Anjani Kashyap, an embroiderer from Lucknow who took over one year to create it. The saree was created in the traditional method of do taar chikankari, with intricate jaali, murri, ghaas patti, and balda embroidery. It was worn in the traditional nivi drape style and was accessorised with a unique organza and lace blouse created by Manish Malhotra. The blouse was styled with pleats and ruffles to compliment the embroidery.