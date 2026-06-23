No kids allowed! Why Haley Cavinder and Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson banned children from wedding

The recent star-studded wedding of social media influencer Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Miami was nothing short of a fairytale. Right from a Galia Lahav lace dress and a customised ranch dressing fountain, everything about the event was unique and fun. But there is one particular feature of the wedding that caught many people’s attention: the fact that they had decided to have an event where there were no kids.

Why Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson banned kids from their wedding

Whereas some adult weddings are planned for formal reasons, Jake explained that their motivation to have such an exclusive event was due to his desire to keep his well-known NFL friends away from prying children. In particular, the tight end did not want his famous quarterback, Dak Prescott, to miss out on enjoying his day in peace.