No kids allowed! Why Haley Cavinder and Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson banned children from wedding

The recent star-studded wedding of social media influencer Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Miami was nothing short of a fairytale. Right from a Galia Lahav lace dress and a customised ranch dressing fountain, everything about the event was unique and fun. But there is one particular feature of the wedding that caught many people’s attention: the fact that they had decided to have an event where there were no kids.
Whereas some adult weddings are planned for formal reasons, Jake explained that their motivation to have such an exclusive event was due to his desire to keep his well-known NFL friends away from prying children. In particular, the tight end did not want his famous quarterback, Dak Prescott, to miss out on enjoying his day in peace.
“I knew for a fact my little cousins would be asking Dak Prescott for a picture,” Jake joked in a post-nuptial interview. He explained that he simply wanted his teammates to let loose and enjoy the big party with all their people without feeling like they were at a public meet-and-greet.
It seems to have worked well, as a host of celebrities were able to dance all night long at Coral Gables. The wedding was performed by a former teammate, Will Grier, and the couple entered to the tune of Fergalicious by Fergie. The newlywed couple had their first dance to Then by Brad Paisley.
It is only in 2023 that the couple began dating after meeting each other online. They got engaged in April of 2025 during an elegant ceremony in Florida. While it is a point of dispute which one of them made the first move, but both agree that it was love at first sight. For Haley, it is only natural for her to come back to Coral Gables, where she used to play basketball for the University of Miami. Her twin sister, Hanna, was the maid of honour at the wedding and gave an emotional speech. With child-friendly distractions safely off the schedule, the newlyweds successfully delivered an unforgettable, high-energy sports crossover weekend.