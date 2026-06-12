Olivia Rodrigo hearing loss: Singer candidly discusses her partial deafness

Fans awaiting the latest musical era from Olivia Rodrigo received an unexpected revelation this week. The famous pop star addressed the issue of her hearing loss issue with all the charm and wit that fans have come to expect.

Unfazed by the noise: How Olivia Rodrigo embraces her journey through music

Olivia was recently seen in a British radio station show hosted by Tyler West and Chloe Burrows who jokingly asked the star whether she would be singing the song what’s wrong with me. Olivia cleverly took the joke one step further to reveal that she is 60 percent deaf in her left ear and suggested people with any secrets lean towards the right side of the star so that they can get the details.