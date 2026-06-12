Olivia Rodrigo hearing loss: Singer candidly discusses her partial deafness

Fans awaiting the latest musical era from Olivia Rodrigo received an unexpected revelation this week. The famous pop star addressed the issue of her hearing loss issue with all the charm and wit that fans have come to expect.
Olivia was recently seen in a British radio station show hosted by Tyler West and Chloe Burrows who jokingly asked the star whether she would be singing the song what’s wrong with me. Olivia cleverly took the joke one step further to reveal that she is 60 percent deaf in her left ear and suggested people with any secrets lean towards the right side of the star so that they can get the details.
A Grammy award-winning singer who works in a profession that requires good auditory skills may not view this condition as a positive one but Olivia doesn’t let her personal limitations bother her in the slightest bit. She came to learn about the condition while undergoing a hearing test during childhood. In fact, rather than concealing it, Olivia makes fun of it with her best friend and professional photographer, Petra Collins who suffers from poor eyesight.
The real-life journey of Olivia is the embodiment of one of the most innovative ways to tackle physical disabilities in today’s world. Young artists are subject to enormous pressure, having to be perfect at all times and in all areas. Instead of hiding her flaws, Olivia shows how dealing with hearing loss within the music industry requires acceptance of who she is.
Her capacity to filter out external noise and maintain herself while balancing a busy worldwide career is proof of the very down-to-earth nature of the artist. In a conversation with a popular fashion magazine earlier in her career, Olivia stressed the importance of distinguishing between gossip and real human connections. Fame can change your life but never the essence of who you are and what makes you happy, she said.