Sobhita Dhulipala on travel essentials, complex female characters and more

Over the years, Sobhita has carved a distinct space for herself both on and off screen. From acclaimed performances in projects such as Made in Heaven, The Night Manager and Ponniyin Selvan, to her fashion-forward appearances that regularly spark conversation — she has become synonymous with a style that balances understated elegance with individuality. At the launch, she spent time browsing through the collection and we wanted to know what immediately caught her eye.

“Bags are one of those things that, while they should be glamorous, should also be utilitarian. At least, that’s my personal view. I want to carry something that looks stylish and works with a variety of outfits, but at the same time, I want to know I can fit everything I need into it. I think there’s a mature sophistication to these products and I really like that. As for what I’d take home, I love the large tote bags. I can completely picture myself travelling with one and fitting my entire life into it,” the actress tells us.