Naga Chaitanya gets candid about his bond with Sobhita Dhulipala, reveals how she helps him improve his Telugu fluency

In a recent interview, actor Naga Chaitanya opened up about his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, and the connection that drew them together. The couple tied the knot on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, surrounded by loved ones.

While Chaitanya was born in Hyderabad, he spent much of his childhood in Chennai, where he mostly spoke Tamil. However, he revealed a deep appreciation for his native Telugu and a surprising benefit of his relationship with Sobhita.

“In our industry we meet a variety of people from different languages,” Chaitanya said. “Just hearing that same texture [Telugu] and having that same warmth when you speak to someone- I think it just drew me closer so much faster. I keep telling her to keep talking to me in Telugu so I can improve.”

The interview delved into the couple's initial connection, hinting at a genuine spark. “With actors, sometimes we are trying to put something out there about our films or something about a product- most of it is staged in a way. So when something pops up that's very organic and real about a person, I immediately gravitate to that kind of content,” he added.

The wedding ceremony itself was a vibrant celebration of Telugu tradition. Sobhita donned a stunning gold Kanjivaram silk sari, intricately woven with real gold zari, while Chaitanya complemented her elegance in a classic white attire. The rituals, guided by their elders, showcased the rich cultural heritage of the region.