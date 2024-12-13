Exclusive: Man of the moment, Naga Chaitanya speaks about balancing his craft with personal growth

Naga Chaitanya is undeniably the man of the hour, and there’s no shortage of swooning from fans across the internet — and of course, us! he heartthrob has captured everyone’s attention with those irresistibly adorable pictures alongside the beautiful Sobhita Dhulipala. But even amidst the wedding preparations, Chaitanya carved out a moment to grace a starstudded event at Taramati Bhadari, where he unveiled the luxurious Chivas Luxe Collective Perfume. Dressed to perfection, he exuded effortless char m — a mix of suave sophistication and understated elegance. As he descended the staircase, which doubled as the event’s runway, all eyes were on him, and the guests couldn’t help but be enchanted by the dashing man who, to the collective heartbreak of many, is now officially ‘taken’!

A prominent name in the Telugu film industry, Naga Chaitanya has earned a reputation for his versatile performances and charming screen presence. on of legendary actor Nagarjuna, Chaitanya made his debut in 2009 with Josh and quickly became a fan favourite. His career boasts notable films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Majili, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, and Love Story, each showcasing his range from romantic leads to intense performances. His ability to bring depth to characters has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base, solidifying his position as one of the leading actors in Telugu cinema.

Here’s the man of the moment in conversation with Indulge