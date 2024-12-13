Exclusive: Man of the moment, Naga Chaitanya speaks about balancing his craft with personal growth
Naga Chaitanya is undeniably the man of the hour, and there’s no shortage of swooning from fans across the internet — and of course, us! he heartthrob has captured everyone’s attention with those irresistibly adorable pictures alongside the beautiful Sobhita Dhulipala. But even amidst the wedding preparations, Chaitanya carved out a moment to grace a starstudded event at Taramati Bhadari, where he unveiled the luxurious Chivas Luxe Collective Perfume. Dressed to perfection, he exuded effortless char m — a mix of suave sophistication and understated elegance. As he descended the staircase, which doubled as the event’s runway, all eyes were on him, and the guests couldn’t help but be enchanted by the dashing man who, to the collective heartbreak of many, is now officially ‘taken’!
A prominent name in the Telugu film industry, Naga Chaitanya has earned a reputation for his versatile performances and charming screen presence. on of legendary actor Nagarjuna, Chaitanya made his debut in 2009 with Josh and quickly became a fan favourite. His career boasts notable films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Majili, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, and Love Story, each showcasing his range from romantic leads to intense performances. His ability to bring depth to characters has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base, solidifying his position as one of the leading actors in Telugu cinema.
Here’s the man of the moment in conversation with Indulge
What inspired you to take on this role in the Chrysalis project, and how does it align with your personal journey as an actor and artist?
I was deeply flattered when they called me ‘ The Alchemist of Emotions.’ For me, my professional journey has always been about emotions — about breathing life into scripts and characters, making them my own, and offering audiences an immersive experience in the theatre. When I learned about the theme Chrysalis at Chivas Alchemy, it resonated with me profoundly. The idea of transformation, much like the chrysalis, mirrors my personal journey as an actor—a constant pursuit of growth and reinvention. Our craft is about teasing the audience with fresh characters and roles, keeping them captivated. At of it all is emotion—the invisible thread that connects us. In the theatre, as they watch, we guide their breath, their thoughts, and their hearts. That’s the true magic of storytelling.
How do you approach the task of blending craft, art, and vision into a sensory experience like a luxury perfume collection?
For me, it’s all about taking something ordinary and making it extraordinary, which is how interpret the process of blending craft, art, and vision. When look at the Chivas Luxe Collective Perfume, am inspired by the complexity and thought process behind it. The different layers it reveals over time resonate deeply with the idea of a sensory experience. It’s not just about the fragrance — it’s about how each layer unfolds, grows on you, and brings out new energy as time passes. This idea of transformation, of creating something unique that connects deeply, is very similar to how approach my work as an actor. Whether it’s crafting a character or creating an immersive performance, the goal is always to bring out the nuances and emotions that resonate with people. Chivas Alchemy has brought this to life by celebrating craft, art, and design in a way that feels profound and truly luxurious.
How did you get involved in perfumes, and can you tell us a bit about the perfume collections you own?
I sort of gravitate towards anything that has a very deep kind of a texture like wood or, you know, notes of leather, notes of paper. So, any brand of perfume which has these notes tend to sort of keep going back. I don’t gravitate to any specific brand; it’s more about these notes that chase. go to this section rather than the whole floral or lighter notes or breezy notes. like to go towards the deeper ones. In fact, when shot in Mumbai, wore Chivas Luxe Collective Perfume for the first time and it is exactly how like it, very complex. As you wear it and as time passes, the character keeps changing and when these complexities come out in layers over time, it sort of grows on you and there is an energy it reflects from time to time. It is exciting to keep discovering a scent or a perfume that has these kinds of complexities.
Moving on to films, what is a character that you would want to play once in your career, and do you have any plans of working in Bollywood?
I want to do everything! But a period drama for sure. really want to explore that space. have nothing coming up right now, but would like to do Hindi films. enjoyed the process thoroughly and respect the audience there immensely, they’re very encouraging. So yes, if find the right script, would love to do another Hindi film.
How did Nagarjuna being an actor, and a father influence you?
He has influenced me in so many ways as an actor — I’ve grown up watching his films. I’ve picked up so much from him as a father — he’s been more of a good friend than a father. And really respect that. He’s always given me the freedom to make my own decisions. At the same time, he has always been extremely frank with me. He’s never stopped me from doing any - thing, at the same time he has always taught me that if you fall sometimes, it’s okay, because only when you pick yourself up, will you learn and will you keep growing in life. He has had this very neutral approach with me, he’s not been biased, which has really helped me realise and progress as a human being.
What are some of the films you are working on and what kind of roles do you gravitate towards?
One of the films I’m working on is Thandel, which is set for release in February 2025. It’s based on a true story about Andhra fishermen who inadvertently cross into Pakistan waters, get imprisoned, and their journey of survival and return. At its heart, it’s a love story. Another project I’m really excited about is an untitled mythological thriller with director Karthik Varma Dandu, who previously directed Virupaksha. It’s a genre haven’t explored yet, and I’m looking forward to starting this early next year. As an actor, don’t want to limit myself to specific genres or roles. My goal is to lead the audience with every character portray, ensuring that my work feels fresh and distinct each time. gravitate toward roles that are rooted and resonate with a broad audience, striving to find characters and arcs that connect universally while offering something new and challenging.