SZA celebrates as Andrew Tate and Jake Paul get 'bodied in one week'

SZA commented under an Instagram post writing, "Wow Tate and Jake Paul bodied in one week? MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE".

Andrew Tate and Chase had a scheduled match on December 19, 2025 where Andrew suffered a massive defeat at the Misfits Mania event.

Following his defeat, Andrew, known for his many controversies, said, "I've not yet had time to process why he beat me. I got tired after the second round, and I don't know why".

He added, "I'm a better boxer. But I did get tired. Maybe it's ring rust, maybe I'm too old. Maybe he's too heavy and he kept leaning on me. I don't know why. But he did beat me".

Andrew Tate went on to say, "You have to understand that there are forces larger than us people that exist. I said that the answer was already written. Why did I get tired? I don't know. It doesn't make sense. The only thing that makes sense is that I was not supposed to win. Why was I not supposed to win? Is the world a better place now that I've lost?".

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul had a fight on the same day and it was a match many had highly anticipated for days. Jake was quickly defeated and even ended up with a broken jaw for which he had to undergo surgery.